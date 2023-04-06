Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $61.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 18.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,062,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.