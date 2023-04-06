AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.58

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.58 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 162861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

AMERCO Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.62.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

About AMERCO

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

