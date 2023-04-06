AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.58

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.58 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 162861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.
AMERCO Trading Up 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.62.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.
AMERCO Dividend Announcement
About AMERCO
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERCO (UHALB)
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
- UiPath is a Cheaper and More Profitable AI Stock
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Ready To Rally
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.