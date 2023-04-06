American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $180.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $161.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.07. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $192.42.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in American Express by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

