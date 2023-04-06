American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,261 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.84. 447,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

