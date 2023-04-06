American Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.04. 8,300,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,866,020. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

