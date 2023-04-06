American Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,657. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.18. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

