American Financial Advisors LLC Has $23.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.16. 473,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,722. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

