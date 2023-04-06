American Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,292 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 315,112 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,553,000 after acquiring an additional 112,010 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,669 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,146. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

