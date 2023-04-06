American Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,894 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 2.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $13,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.95. The company had a trading volume of 147,774 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

