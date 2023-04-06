American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Boosted by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 1.9 %

American International Group stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.46.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.