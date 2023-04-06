AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,338 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $76.23. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

