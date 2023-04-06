AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,462 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

