AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases New Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $281,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

Insider Activity

Ball Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

BALL stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

