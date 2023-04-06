AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 2,162 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after buying an additional 856,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,522,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
