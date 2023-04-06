AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 3,206 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.04 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

