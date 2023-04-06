AMF Tjanstepension AB Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $195.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $202.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.71.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.