AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.19

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $15.26. AMREP shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 23,151 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMREP Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

