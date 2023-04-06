Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Up 4.7%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.12. 365,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 930,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMLX. Bank of America began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 29,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $884,511.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,997,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,067,845.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 54,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $1,740,962.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 29,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $884,511.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,997,302 shares in the company, valued at $213,067,845.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 559,009 shares of company stock worth $18,135,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

