Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $190.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

