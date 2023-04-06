Analysts Issue Forecasts for Charter Communications, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will earn $6.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $32.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q3 2023 earnings at $7.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $31.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $36.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.77.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $353.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $572.08.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.93 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

