Analysts Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target at $13.14

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACRE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE ACRE opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $501.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.38. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ares Commercial Real Estate

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.25%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,946.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $34,414.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,865 shares in the company, valued at $585,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.