Analysts Set Expectations for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.94 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Galp Energia, SGPS’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GLPEY. UBS Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Galp Energia, SGPS Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS GLPEY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 30,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,264. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

(Get Rating)

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.