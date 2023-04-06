Analysts Set Expectations for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.94 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Galp Energia, SGPS’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GLPEY. UBS Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

OTCMKTS GLPEY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 30,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,264. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

