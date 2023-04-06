Andrea Rossi Acquires 10,000 Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) insider Andrea Rossi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £19,300 ($23,969.20).

M&G Stock Down 0.9 %

MNG opened at GBX 189.85 ($2.36) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 190.72. The company has a market cap of £4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -296.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.67. M&G plc has a 12 month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 229.90 ($2.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17.

M&G Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 13.40 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,125.00%.

MNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 265 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 218 ($2.71) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.07) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 222.14 ($2.76).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

