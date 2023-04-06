Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,273,506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $418,792,000 after buying an additional 248,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $301,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,162 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 4,025,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $217,183,000 after purchasing an additional 292,636 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.0 %

BUD stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.