Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $71.26 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $344.14 million and $71.26 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03626579 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $95,322,911.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

