APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,033,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,321 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in APA were worth $48,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $37.99 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

