Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,408 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.6% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Price Performance

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.12. 1,990,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,465,871. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.24. The company has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

