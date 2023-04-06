AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in AptarGroup by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in AptarGroup by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $1,256,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $3,022,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $119.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.81. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

