Arbitrum (ARB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.53 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00004297 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $444.03 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.22185907 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $581,326,400.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

