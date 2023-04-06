ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ABIO opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

