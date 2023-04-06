ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.63) to €23.00 ($25.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $28.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.90. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 75.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

