Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Cut by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up 4.1% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after buying an additional 1,967,730 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $27,135,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 130,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,492. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

