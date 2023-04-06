Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

NYSE ED opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.57. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

