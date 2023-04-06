Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Sprout Social stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $79.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,236 shares of company stock worth $5,856,339. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.