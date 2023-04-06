Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 148 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,049,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $221.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

