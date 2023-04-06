Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 2,575 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

