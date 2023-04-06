Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 407 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 82.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after acquiring an additional 573,709 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 759.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after acquiring an additional 472,818 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Teradyne by 41.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,538,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,607,000 after acquiring an additional 451,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,594,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average is $92.67. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $117.42.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

