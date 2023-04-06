Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 46,278 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,278 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,860,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $89.77 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $100.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.65. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.