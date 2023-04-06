Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 107.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 143.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 222.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QQQE opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $508.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.04. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

