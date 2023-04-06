Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 500,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,703,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 44.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,902,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 121,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,151,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265,361 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 443,884 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,037,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 59,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.