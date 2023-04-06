Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 500,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,703,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.
Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,902,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 121,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,151,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265,361 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 443,884 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,037,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 59,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
