Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ARGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Trading Up 0.3 %

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Argo Group International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

