ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Shares Up 20%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 202,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 74,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

ARHT Media Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.08.

About ARHT Media

(Get Rating)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

