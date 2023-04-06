Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Aries I Acquisition Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aries I Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aries I Acquisition stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating) by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aries I Acquisition were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Aries I Acquisition

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

