Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Trading Down 1.2%

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 462.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 393,277 shares in the last quarter.

About Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

The Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (YPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that holds the components of the S&P 500 Index, weighted inversely by market-cap. YPS was launched on Oct 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

