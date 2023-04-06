Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Earns Buy Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTLGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 2.0 %

ARTL stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.35. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

