Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Earns Buy Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 2.0 %
ARTL stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.35. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.
Artelo Biosciences Company Profile
Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.
