Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Trading Down 2.6%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.05 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 90.05 ($1.12). Approximately 2,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 12,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.15).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £62.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,550.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

