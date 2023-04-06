Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ashford Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of AINC stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. Ashford has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

