Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Gap Down to $33.91

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.91, but opened at $32.70. Atlantic Union Bankshares shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 42,545 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.02 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 30.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $22,745,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after buying an additional 419,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after buying an additional 410,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 347,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.