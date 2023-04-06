Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $17.31 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

In other news, insider Ben M. Brigham acquired 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ben M. Brigham bought 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

