Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.
Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $17.31 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $18.20.
Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
