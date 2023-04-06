AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for AT&T in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on T. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE T opened at $19.88 on Thursday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

